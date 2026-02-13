Prince William, Kate clarify their position in statement amid backlash

Prince William and Princess Kate earned support after they were strongly criticised for maintaining a long silence on a disturbing event.

The past two years have proved quite challenging for the royal family. As they overcome health scares, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's shameful scandals return to the spotlight.

A number of photos and shocking information leaked from the Epstein files put a negative light on King Charles and his allies.

After taking away Andrew's every royal perk, from titles to home, the monarch is also ready to support Thames Valley police after it was revealed that the former Prince sent official documents to Epstein in 2010 when he was a UK envoy.

Fans set eyes on the Prince and Princess of Wales for taking a stern step, but all they got was a 'bland' two-line statement from them, Piers Morgan noted.

The couple expressed their concerns over the revelations and extended their support to Epstein victims.

A royal expert, Hilary Fordwich, told Fox News that "Prince William, with the major influence of Princess Catherine, is modernising the monarchy by clarifying their position, which is with the victims."

He added, "This demonstrates William’s moral authority. We can expect that he will not do anything to defend his despicable uncle."

The Prince and Princess of Wales' reaction to the Andrew controversy was "a deliberate break from royal tradition," Hilary believes.