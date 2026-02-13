Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer latest setback: 'Unexpected'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed in unexpected trouble as their lates movie failed to spark interest in the market.

Harry and Meghan's new adventure, Cookie Queens, is competing in a “really awful market”, according to the film’s director.

The couple's film, which is about Girl Scouts, debuted at the Sundance Film Festival and was well received by US outlets. However, despite a standing ovation and rave reviews, there has yet to be any announcement of a distributor for the film.

“The market is really awful right now and it’s been so hard for so many of us. We can choose to feel powerless—or maybe we are powerless—but I do want to believe that things can change,” the director of Cookie Queens, Alysa Nahamias told the International Documentary Association.

The movie’s airing at the Sundance Film Festival sparked a bitter debate online in the days that followed. Reports stated numerous seats remained unfilled at the Eccles Theatre screening, where the couple appeared on the red carpet alongside Ms Nahamias.

However, fans of the couple rejected those claims, describing them as a fabricated conspiracy designed to undermine Harry and Meghan and the Archewell Productions project.