Palace springs into action to shield King Charles from Andrew's money mess

King Charles won't let his name be dragged into another controversy, as the key move proved that his team ran to shield him from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's money mess.

For the unversed, the former Prince paid around £12 million in 2022 to settle a civil sexual assault lawsuit filed against him by Virginia Giuffre.

According to The Times, an insider from the Palace denied that the King did not support his brother by contributing £1.5 million as his part of the total sum of money.

At that time and to date, Andrew denied the accusations filed against him.

But, with each passing day, more shocking revelations have been released in the Epstein files, with proper proof.

At that time, the royal family believed in Andrew as they did not know about his wrongdoings.

The Sun reported, "As far as anyone knows, he still has not repaid a single penny of the millions he borrowed. The money from the royal family bought her silence but denied Virginia her day in court and the chance to openly challenge his account of what happened."

However, now, after Andrew being exposed fully, King Charles said that he and the royal family are ready to cooperate with the police in the Andrew probe.