King Charles, Prince William join forces to protect 'terrified' royal family

King Charles and Prince William did not hesitate to take firm measures to protect the royal family and the future of the monarchy, as the scandal involving Andrew brought shame with every passing day.

The year 2026 began on a shocking turn for the firm as one after another humiliating detail about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

Most recently, the former Prince landed in major trouble after it was revealed that he sent confidential trade documents to Epstein in 2010 when he was an envoy of the British government.

Speaking of the current circumstances, royal commentator Duncan Larcombe shared that "the magnitude of the allegations is terrifying for the Royal Family. These are not minor allegations; they are absolutely enormous."

King Charles and Prince William joined forces in order to safeguard the morals and mission of the royal family. Buckingham Palace clarifies that the King is ready to cooperate with police in the Andrew probe.

As per the Mirror, Duncan said, "The magnitude of the allegations is why they’ve issued statements. The Royal Family don’t make statements publicly, through a spokesperson or directly, unless they absolutely have to."

The royal expert believes that the royals "feel the only way this would ever get solved is if Andrew testifies, cooperates, does all he can."