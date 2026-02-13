Prince William's secret verdict on Fergie revealed: Shocking truth exposed

The royal family's relationships, status titles, ranks, and feuds never fail to grab headlines.

As pleasures and sorrows are revovlving wheels, the royals have long been surrounded by peace and crisis.

Amid the current woes, the relationship between Prince William and his aunt Sarah Ferguson are said to be far from warm.

The future monarch does not have good thoughts about his uncle and Fergie, holding deep frustration toward them for years, a royal bigraphaer has claimed.

Citing palac sources, royal author Andrew Lownie in his book Entitled, claimed the rift began long before the most recent scrutiny surrounding Andrew’s associations with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“There have been tensions between [William and Andrew] for years, partly occasioned by Andrew being rude about Kate, and William has long worked behind the scenes to evict his uncle from Royal Lodge," claimed insider.

They added William thinks Andy is abusing the property and his privilege there. "He also loathes Sarah Ferguson."

Lownie claimed that the heir to the throne is eager for change, adding: “William can’t wait for the day when Charles throws them both out. If Charles doesn’t, I guarantee you the first thing William does when he eventually becomes king is to get them evicted.”

William is also said to refer to his uncle as a “tosser.”

Part of William’s reported dislike of Sarah dates back to her 2010 “cash for access” scandal.

She was filmed offering access to Andrew for £500,000 to an undercover reporter posing as a businessman. The fallout was significant, and the following year she was not invited to William’s wedding to Catherine, Princess of Wales in 2011.

Today, insiders suggest William sees Andrew and Sarah as liabilities to the monarchy’s reputation.

Those close to the future king claim William's stance is clear, and unlikely to change anytime soon.

At this time, William's reported 'zero tolerance' is being tested again after the latest revelations about fergies' comments to Epstein.

The newly released emails involving Sarah Ferguson have also prompted experts to say the former duchess is now "unfit for any royal proximity".