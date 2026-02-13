Kevin Nash sets record straight on CM Punk’s bond with Triple H after feud

Kevin Nash is finally setting the record straight on CM Punk and Triple H’s bond over a decade after their unforgettable feud.

The WWE Hall of Famer recalled Triple H was genuinely upset after the Night of Champions in 2011, but also noted that tensions like that are common in wrestling.

He added that despite their heated past, Triple H and Punk have since repaired their relationship, especially after the latter’s return to WWE in late 2023.

"I know how [frick]ing much Paul cares for him now, and to bring him back and everything that happened, and Paul to entrust Phil with everything that he’s done, and vice versa for each other,” Kevin said while talking on his podcast, titled Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast.

"So that’s what people don’t understand, that aren’t in the business, is you can have that kind of f—--- heat with somebody 10 years ago, four years ago, three years ago," he added. "But, when you got to make money and make music together, [frick]ing how quickly that dissolves."

The retired professional wrestler and actor revealed the real reason behind why he didn’t face Punk at Night of Champions in 2011.

For the unversed, originally, Kevin was supposed to wrestle Punk after costing him the WWE Championship during the Summer of Punk storyline.

However, he explained that Punk made an unscripted comment about Triple H and Stephanie McMahon that angered Triple H, real name Paul Levesque.

In the heat of the moment, Triple H decided to replace Kevin in the match and wrestle Punk himself, ultimately defeating him.

"When I was supposed to wrestle CM Punk after I cost him the belt, he said something that pissed off Paul about something with him and Stephanie," Kevin recalled. "And it wasn’t on script, and it pissed Paul off, and Paul came back and basically said, 'You’re not wrestling Punk. I am. I’m beating that motherf—--r.' He was that hot."

Kevin emphasised that things between Triple H and Punk have improved and they have got on extremely well since the Best in the World's return to WWE at the end of 2023.