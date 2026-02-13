 
Margaret Qualley reveals family plans with husband Jack Antonoff

Margaret Qualley details how husband Jack Antonoff swept her off her feet

Geo News Digital Desk
February 13, 2026

Margaret Qualley has found her perfect husband in Jack Antonoff and next on her plan for life are kids, as the actress revealed in a new interview.

The 31-year-old Hollywood star shared that she has always “been love-oriented” and was in search for her “person and then I met Jack.”

The Substance star detailed that meeting the Bleachers frontman, 41, altered her view of life to a great degree and she began to feel more confident and secure in herself.

Although the Maid actress did not share the private details of their marriage, she told Vanity Fair in her latest cover story that the couple “for sure” are planning to have kids.

Among the things she loves the most about life, Qualley listed her husband on the first place, saying, “I love my husband, my family. I love dancing and horses. I love the moon. Happy crying is the best. I love listening to Tara Brach and books on tape. And anything Jack writes.”

More details about the former ballet dancer included prioritising female friendships, and the fact that her sister, Rainey Qualley, was her “first soulmate.”

The Honey, Don’t actress first met Antonoff in August 2021, and she has previously shared that she knew he was the love of her life, soon after.

The couple got married in August 2023 in a star-studded ceremony with Taylor Swift, Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum, and more celebrity friends surrounding them.

Qualley recently starred in Antonoff’s music video for his new Bleachers’ song, you and forever, which marked her second cameo in the band’s music videos after Tiny Moves.

