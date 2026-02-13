Prince Harry sparks health issues: 'Completely stressed out'

Prince Harry sparked reactions after his latest public outing, especially fears for his health.

A video of emotional Harry went viral on February 12 from a meaningful event in Los Angeles.

King Charles' son joined the grieving parents who claim that they lost their children due to the adverse effects of social media.

Harry and Meghan have been quite vocal about creating safe digital platforms for the young generation.

Now, with their campaign, the grieving parents are fighting against the big tech companies as they only "prioritise engagement over safety."

In a video shared by BBC Breakfast, Harry was seen lauding those parents with tears in his eyes. He said, "None of you should be here. Thank you for doing everything that you've done. Thank you for telling your stories over and over again. Truth, justice and accountability: those are the three things that will come from this."

As the small clip went viral, mixed reactions by fans started to erupt.

One fan believes that Harry tried to outshine Prince William's Saudi Arabia tour. "It’s no coincidence that whilst William is being applauded for his statesmanship, during his visit to Saudi Arabia, we now have Harry, erratically gesticulating in what appears to be a desperate bid to be heard!"

However, a social media user raised concerns about Prince Harry's health.

"This is extremely erratic body language, especially his hands. This does not look like someone who’s happy. Harry Looks like somebody is completely stressed out," a fan wrote.