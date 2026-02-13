 
Buckingham Palace honours Princess Anne: 'Absolute legend'

Princess Anne receives key title as she keeps on strengthning King Charles' reign amid tensions

Geo News Digital Desk
February 13, 2026

Buckingham Palace honours Princess Anne: 'Absolute legend'

Princess Anne has been praised for her genuine efforts in strengthening King Charles' reign in times of need.

On February 13, the official Instagram page of royal family released a series of pictures featuring the Princess Royal from her visit to the Olympic Winter Games in Milan.

The statement alongside delightful photos reads, "The Princess Royal has been in Milan for the @MilanoCortina2026 Winter Olympics.

"As President of @TeamGB, Her Royal Highness watched events including Curling and Snowboarding, and presented medals for the Women’s Snowboard Big Air Final."

In the comments section, fans began admiring Princess Anne's fashion sense and chic personality. 

A social media user penned, "She's an absolute legend."

"With everything that is happening in the World, with class she CLOCKS IT," another fan penned. 

It has been noted by the well-wishers of the monarchy that Princess Anne, including other key members of the firm, has been undertaking royal engagements despite being under the dark clouds due to Andrew.

Widely known as the hardest-working royal member, the Princess Royal once again held her head high as she represented her brother at an important global platform. 

