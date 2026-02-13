Prince Harry fulfils Diana's dream in US, embraces freedom

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living Diana's dream in the US, embracing freedom to fulfil the late Princess' wish.

The couple are liberating lives in Montecito that Princess Diana 'would have wanted' for her son Harry, according to a new report.

Meghan and Harry kept Diana's legacy alive with their decison to live a life on their own terms with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

They have stepped back from royal duties, but still get the spotlight. Their decision to live a more private life aligns with what Diana had hoped for her children.

She reportedly wanted to have a more normal life, away from the pressures of the royal institution.

In 2024, Harry said his life in the US is what his mother would have "wanted" for him. He was asked if he planned to remain in America for good. "I do," he said, "I very much enjoy living here and bringing my kids up here".

He admitted that his family found privacy and freedom they "undoubtedly wouldn't be able to do in the UK" .

Roberto Devorik, a close friend of Diana's, claimed the princess wanted her children to be part of a 'modern monarchy', implying she would have supported Harry's choices.

The Sussexes ditched the Crown for California in 2020 just less than two years later their wedding. They announced their plan "to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family and work to become financially independent."

The late Queen Elizabeth had to release a statement after the couple's shock announcement, saying: "We respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

Within a week, Meghan and Harry alongside Archie embarked on their "freedom flight" to Canada and then settled in Meghan's native California.

Thier decision to trade the royal life was likely influenced by various factors, including the challenges of balancing royal duties with personal interests, media pressure and the wish of Diana to fully ejoy the life.