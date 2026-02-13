 
Geo News

Queen Camilla shares heartwarming reunion at Palace reception

Derek Paravicini performs for aunt Camilla at St James’s Palace

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 13, 2026

Queen Camilla shares heartwarming reunion at Palace reception
Queen Camilla shares heartwarming reunion at Palace reception

Queen Camilla was honoured by The Amber Trust, with the charity sharing highlights of her special visit on Instagram on Friday. 

The reception itself took place on Tuesday evening at St James’s Palace, where she gathered guests to celebrate the organisation’s 30th anniversary.

The evening was filled with music and moving moments as young performers showcased their extraordinary talent. 

Camilla watched a heartfelt recital before spending time speaking with the musicians and their families, listening closely as they described how the charity has shaped their journeys and opened doors through music.

One performance, however, carried a deeply personal note. Pianist Derek Paravicini, the Queen’s nephew through her first marriage took to the keys for the milestone celebration. 

The acclaimed musician, who is the son of Mary Ann Parker Bowles, sister of Andrew Parker Bowles, delivered a piece that drew warm applause from the room.

After stepping away from the piano, Derek greeted the Queen with, "hello, aunt Camilla," before kissing her on both cheeks.

Prince William's secret verdict on Fergie revealed: Shocking truth exposed
Prince William's secret verdict on Fergie revealed: Shocking truth exposed
King Charles, Prince William join forces to protect 'terrified' royal family
King Charles, Prince William join forces to protect 'terrified' royal family
Palace springs into action to shield King Charles from Andrew's money mess
Palace springs into action to shield King Charles from Andrew's money mess
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer latest setback: 'Unexpected'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer latest setback: 'Unexpected'
Prince William, Kate clarify their position in statement amid backlash
Prince William, Kate clarify their position in statement amid backlash
Meghan returns to Instagram with sweet message after Harry's breakdown
Meghan returns to Instagram with sweet message after Harry's breakdown
Prince William draws attention with spy thriller hero look in Saudi Arabia
Prince William draws attention with spy thriller hero look in Saudi Arabia
Princess Kate trades royal heels for unexpected shoe choice in latest outing
Princess Kate trades royal heels for unexpected shoe choice in latest outing