Queen Camilla shares heartwarming reunion at Palace reception

Queen Camilla was honoured by The Amber Trust, with the charity sharing highlights of her special visit on Instagram on Friday.

The reception itself took place on Tuesday evening at St James’s Palace, where she gathered guests to celebrate the organisation’s 30th anniversary.

The evening was filled with music and moving moments as young performers showcased their extraordinary talent.

Camilla watched a heartfelt recital before spending time speaking with the musicians and their families, listening closely as they described how the charity has shaped their journeys and opened doors through music.

One performance, however, carried a deeply personal note. Pianist Derek Paravicini, the Queen’s nephew through her first marriage took to the keys for the milestone celebration.

The acclaimed musician, who is the son of Mary Ann Parker Bowles, sister of Andrew Parker Bowles, delivered a piece that drew warm applause from the room.

After stepping away from the piano, Derek greeted the Queen with, "hello, aunt Camilla," before kissing her on both cheeks.