Prince William, Princess Kate drop unseen photo as couple mark special day

Prince William, Princess Kate drop unseen photo as couple marks special day

Prince William and Princess Kate are marking an important date in their lives as Kensington Palace shared a delightful update from the couple.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are next in line to the British throne, have grown stronger in their relationship over the years, especially as they work together to serve the monarchy.

The two have been key players in the changes that are coming in the royal family and it is a testament of their strong bond and their ability to work together as a team.

All of that was a reflection in the fresh portrait released by the Palace on Saturday as they celebrated Valentine's Day, nearly 21 years of being together.

Their dating rumours first emerged in 2004 and they finally tied the knot in a massive royal wedding in 2011. Now, 15 years and three adorable children later, the couple still appears irrevocably in love.

Even as they maintain their poise and professionalism for royal engagements, there are moments when the couple share sweet moments together. It would come up in small gestures like William holding his wife’s coat, or Catherine placing her hand on her husband’s back.

It was also shared by royal experts that when the cameras shut off, the couple immediately hold hands or share a cheeky private moment.

The portrait comes as a breath of fresh as as the royal family finds themselves with a massive challenge as public scrutiny grows over the actions taken for disgraced Andrew.

There were also scrutiny being made into William's Earthshot donors, hat all seems to be brushed aside that the couple clearly seems relaxed on that front.