Beatrice, Eugenie next on chopping block as curtain falls off secret scheme

King Charles and the other senior working royals had made their stance clear on the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson through their actions and statements.

However, they reportedly did not want daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to suffer through the consequences of their parents’ actions as they were ‘innocent’ in the situation.

However, as new details continue to reveal the bigger picture of the whole debacle that the Yorks were involved in, Beatrice and Eugenie don’y look so innocent anymore.

In the tranche of the Epstein files, it was revealed that Fergie had taken her two daughters to meet convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein when he was being released from jail in 2009, when the girls were 21 and 19.

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie, who had written a detailed book on the rise and fall of the Yorks, shares that there has been a “big campaign” to show the girls as “innocents”.

However, he insists that they are “very much part of the story”.

Experts now point out that both girls were adults by then and they “blindly followed” their parents. They argue that they must have been aware of it.

Previously, reports claimed that the princesses have not turned their backs on their parents despite the disturbing updates and they’re keeping their distance due to intense scrutiny.

Will Beatrice, Eugenie lose their royal status and titles?

The public is already beginning to question the actions of King Charles's two nieces who were supported during the Sandringham Christmas in 2025.

They may have proved their loyalty to the King, but they still have not disproved of their parents' actions.

Both have them have recently taken trips to the Middle-East and it comes as no surprise since Andrew and Fergie both “always felt they were given the deference they were due when they were in the Middle East and the hospitality they received was lavish”.

Hence, the sisters have started visiting there more often as they will “always be treated like princesses” in the region.

The source noted that the “optics aren’t good for either of them”.

“They should be distancing themselves from their parents, these kind of trips serve as a reminder of their father’s own self-enriching links to the area.”

The public is already raising eyebrows over the revelations coming up in the Epstein files and how the royals should be stricter with the Yorks. If it is confirmed that Beatrice and Eugenie was some how complicit, they could be next to follow their parents.