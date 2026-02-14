Queen Camilla takes bold stand for survivor after Andrew's exit:

Queen Camilla has made it a goal of her life to stand with rape survivors, encouraging and uniting them to combat this societal menace.

The 78-year-old won hearts with her latest move amid Andrew's fallout over his connections to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Camilla wrote a personal letter to a rape survivor, expressing her "heartfelt admiration for the courage, grace and dignity" with which the lady faced the crimes committed against her.

In her letter, the Queen told Pelicot that she had "inspired women across the globe" and "created a powerful legacy that will change the narrative around shame, forever".

The victim lauded the Queen for her heartwarming gesture, revealing: "It was an honour for me to receive this letter, I wasn't expecting it at all."

The survivor got emotional as she explained her feelings, saying: "overwhelmed that the Queen could send me this letter".

It was a complete surprise to Pelicot as she said: "Although my words touched the whole world, I wasn't expecting a letter from the Court of England."

Pelicot suffered nearly a decade of abuse at the hands of her former husband, who repeatedly drugged her and subjected her to rape.

He also recruited men through the internet to assault her.

Pelicot made the remarkable decision to give up her legal right to remain anonymous. The trial, that transformed her into an international symbol of resilience and strength, continued 15-week in Avignon in 2024.

Her aim was to ensure that "shame swap sides" from the victim to the rapist.

Queen Camilla's decision clarifies her stance amid Andrew-Epstein links as she affirms her support for survivors.