Queen Camilla shines spotlight on woman who rewrote the narrative of shame

A society's true strength undoubtedly lies in its unwavering support for survivor - not in protecting and defending perpetrator.

Standing up for what's right is a declaration of courage and a beacon of hope for others, not a source of shame.

It really represents integrity and the refusal to let fear dictate your actions.

The British Queen has highlighted a woman who dared to rewrite the narrative of shame and confront the darkness head-on.

It comes at the time when the world grapples with the Epstein scandal and its far-reaching connections, which include members of the British royal family and some of the most powerful figures of the world.

Camilla teamed up with the woman who pushed boundaries and took a stand. As it's said, 'one person of courage is a majority.' I willingly replaced 'man' with 'person' as it's a story of a woman who spoke the truth, even though her voice was shaking, emphasising the value of originality over successful imitation.

It is important not to let fear prevent you from doing what is right, as an American poet said: "One word of truth sounds like a pistol shot" in an environment of silence.

After enduring nearly a decade of brutal abuse at the hands of her former husband, who drugged and repeatedly raped her, she made the extraordinary decision to waive her anonymity and face her tormentors in court.

Pelicot's move is a lesson for survivors everywhere.

Her bravery is a testament to the transformative power of speaking out, and a reminder that together, we can create a world where survivors are heard, believed, and empowered.

The victims words strike at the heart of a brutal truth that society often brands their courage as shame, rather than acknowledging the true shame of their suffering.

It's a powerful reminder that the real courage lies not in the silence, but in speaking out against the injustices that have been hidden for far too long.

Oh yes!, in her heartfelt letter, the royal gave voice to the voiceless, acknowledging the pain of countless women who suffer in silence, shackled by the chains of tradition and societal expectations.

"Pelicot has inspired women across the globe and created a powerful legacy that will change the narrative around shame, forever," penned Camilla.

With tears in her eyes, Pelicot lauded teh Queen and the Court of England, saying: "It was an honour for me to receive this letter, I wasn't expecting it at all."

The trial transformed her into an international symbol of resilience and strength. Her aim was to ensure that "shame swap sides" from the victim to the rapist.