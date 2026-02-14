Prince Harry sends heartfelt message as nightmare continues for families

Prince Harry seems to be focussed on giving hope in times of crisis even as he finds himself under stress as too many things occupy his thoughts.

King Charles’s son, who has been working to make peace and bury the hatchet with his family, was seen offering support to workers of HALO trust, a charity that his late mother Princess Diana was also involved in.

He asked Maryna and Olesia, the two volunteers of the charity working on-ground in Ukraine, about how they have been doing.

“Life has turned upside down for the last two weeks. Sometimes it seems to me that this is just a nightmare and I’m going to wake up soon,” one the volunteers said.

In response, Harry praised them and credited them for “saving lives every single day”.

“I know you’re part of HALO, so that’s exactly what you signed up to do, and I know that you’re going to continue doing the work that is so desperately needed for HALO, for your families and your country,” he said.

Harry also asked how can people help given that they feel “completely hopeless” as they watch on. The second volunteer shared that “spreading safety messages” and “donations” would help the people.

He then appreciated them again with a slew of ‘thank yous’.

“Thank you for being so brave and being so amazing and well done. Keep doing what you're doing, keep saving lives.”

Harry was recently spotted in Los Angeles having a conversation with parents who’ve lost their children to the negative effects of social media. Teary-eyed himself, Harry consoled the parents, encouraging them to keep sharing their stories.