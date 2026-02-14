Royal staffer reveals blunders made during important dinner

The royals are known for their strict protocols and etiquettes which are religiously by the Palace.

Staffers are thoroughly trained to follow them and there are certainly no room or mistakes especially when serving the members of the Royal Household.

As the royal couples prepare for a special evening to celebrate their love on Valentine’s Day, King Charles former royal butler shared some of key mistakes that one can make to spoil a romantic occasion.

According to the former royal staffer, Grant Harrold, the worst mistake one can do is simply forgot the date and have nothing planned for their significant other and “leave it to the last minute”.

He noted, this way, people don’t have enough time to have “something special or meaningful”.

“You need to think ahead so you can make sure you make a proper effort,” he told Express. “The other big mistake people make is not taking their date somewhere appropriate.”

He explained that it’s important to understand the likes and dislikes of your partner and it doesn’t have to mean to be the most expensive. He said that one should know of the preferences and what things that they would avoid in food.

One strict rule he insisted on was “no phones at the table” to make sure the dinner stays romantic.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who shared a sweet photo to mark the romantic occasion, are understood to have made private plans. And while they did acknowledge the occasion on their social media platforms, they did not reveal any current update from their day.

“Some people get so carried away with Valentine’s Day social media posts - you see it all the time,” he added. “Put your phone away.”

He stressed that one should make sure that their loved one knows that they know they are your “main priority in that moment”.