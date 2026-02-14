Duke of Edinburgh jets to Italy for ice hockey fun

 
February 14, 2026

Prince Edward travelled to Italy on 13 February for a packed day of engagements linked to the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Departing from Heathrow, the Duke was welcomed on arrival at Milan Malpensa Airport by His Majesty’s Consul-General for Milan, Mr Kassim Ramji, before heading into the city.

A highlight of the visit was his stop at the impressive Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, one of the key venues for the upcoming Winter Games. 

During his time at the arena, he met renowned British architect David Chipperfield, whose architectural vision has helped shape contemporary landmarks across the globe. 

Their meeting highlighted the strong creative ties between the UK and Italy, particularly in the world of design and large scale sporting venues.

But the day wasn’t only about blueprints and Olympic preparations. 

He also spent time with young people supported by Laureus association “L’Amico Charly,” a charity dedicated to helping vulnerable youth through sport and mentorship. 

Edward joined in a friendly game of table tennis with youngsters assisted by the organisation.

