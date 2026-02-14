King Charles wants Andrew to face congress after explosive files

King Charles would prefer his younger brother to give evidence before US lawmakers over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, a friend of the monarch reveals.

Historian and broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby, who has known him for more than 30 years and penned his authorised biography, said he believes the King would like Andrew to testify even if doing so would be fraught with difficulty.

Speaking on BBC Newsnight, Dimbleby suggested the situation weighs heavily on the monarch, constant headlines are hardly welcome for any institution one led by a head of state trying to focus on national duty.

Recently disclosed Epstein documents have reignited questions about Andrew’s past associations.

Among the most eye-catching claims are allegations that women were flown into the UK and brought into Buckingham Palace under the coded name “Mrs Windsor,” reportedly bypassing usual procedures.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown has urged Scotland Yard to begin a criminal investigation, describing the controversy as one of the most serious to confront the country in recent memory.

He has also raised concerns about whether earlier inquiries fully examined flight records linked to Stansted Airport, which documents suggest may have been used as a transit point.

Calls are growing louder for a comprehensive investigation, with some pressing for a formal probe into possible trafficking offences.