Duke of Edinburgh puts security on edge and impresses everyone

Prince Edward urges town to 'Keep up good work' as celebrations conclude

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 14, 2026

The Duke of Edinburgh visited Farnham on 12 February, marking the town’s fifth anniversary as England’s first World Craft Town packed full of heritage.

The Duke began at the University for the Creative Arts, which is proudly celebrating 170 years of championing practice-led arts education. 

He tried glassblowing that had his security team nervously peering at furnaces. Despite the tense atmosphere, the royal impressed tutor Laura Quinn with his flair. 

As a keepsake, he received a teardrop shaped glass vase mirroring his own creation, alongside artwork from student Ella Stevenson.

Surrounded by historic kilns and working studios, the Duke met makers whose craftsmanship has helped cement Farnham’s reputation on the global stage.

With the presence of Professor Aftab Gharda, Regional Director of the World Crafts Council, the celebrations reflected not only local pride but growing global opportunity for creative community.

The visit concluded with a plaque unveiling and a rousing call from Edward for the town to “keep up its good work.” 

Following the engagement, Farnham Pottery took to Instagram to publicly thank the Duke for his visit.

