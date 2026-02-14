Prince Harry, Meghan Markle welcome break from Andrew's scandal

Harry and Meghan, the former working royals, are said to be thrilled that the spotlight is finally easing off them amid Andrew’s fall from grace.

The Sussexes, who are happy in Montecito with their two kids Archie and Lilibet, might be breathing a sigh of relief for staying away from the spotlight and the Andrew-Fergie controversies that have engulfed the Palace.

Harry and Meghan, who usually sit in the headlines, have seemingly embraced a new chapter of life to stay away the royal drama.

The couple always complained to be targeted and found it unfair that they were criticised and judged harshly for small things while Andrew's more serious issues were being neglected or not dealt with in the same way.

A source close to the Ducxhess of Sussex shared her thoughts on Andrew's fallout, revealing: “Meghan insists that this gives her no pleasure. She says the whole situation absolutely sickens her.”

They claimed to Star, “That being said, she and Harry have long felt the royals have used them as scapegoats to distract from much more damaging issues like Andrew and his ties to [Jeffrey] Epstein.”

The former prince, 65, who denies any wrongdoing, previously settled a sexual abuse lawsuit in 2022 with the late Virginia Guiffre, who alleged that she was trafficked by the convicted pedophile, 66 at her teenage.

“It was always hard for [Meghan and Harry] to understand how that could just be swept under the rug and ignored while they were being crucified over so much less,” says the source

“So, to have Andrew finally facing some consequences has got to feel vindicating for them.”

The source concluded: "Meghan and Harry are both thrilled to be ten thousand miles away from all of it.”