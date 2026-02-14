King Charles 'will accept' Prince Harry's 2027 Invictus Games invite

Why King Charles ready to accept Prince Harry’s Invictus Games invite

Prince Harry could be sure to receive a positive response should he send his father King Charles an invite to the upcoming 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham – returning to UK after 14 years.

It was previously reported that the Duke of Sussex is set to send out invites to the royals as the guestlist and the words of the invites had been finalised. Per reports, Harry “desperately” wants his father to open the games alongside him.

Meanwhile, Charles, who is the Head of the Armed Forces, would not want to look petty and avoid an internationally-recognised sporting event dedicated to wounded, sick and injured veterans, just because of family troubles.

If there were any doubts for Charles to accept the invite, those may be put on the back-burner as the King has a duty to protect the monarchy.

The monarch, who had been battling cancer since 2024, has had to face a slew on tense situations, suffering blow after blow amid public scrutiny.

By the end of 2025, the Firm would have hoped to have closed the humiliating chapter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson once and for all with Charles finally cutting them off in landmark decision.

Although, they would not have anticipated that it would only get worse once the Epstein files dropped and a mere eviction from Royal Lodge would not curb the public uproar.

There is police investigation ongoing in Andrew's case and witnesses are coming up and exposing the shocking details and the extent of the ‘alleged’ harrowing actions of the shamed ex-royal.

The King has promised his support and cooperation to the police probe, but many argue that it came a little too late.

Now, the feud with Prince Harry seems very miniscule next to the Andrew debacle unfolding under the watchful eye of the public. There are many comparisons made with how Harry and Andrew have been treated.

Some argue that Harry may have badmouthed the royals but it does not deserve the punishment he has been getting. On the other hand, Andrew has enjoyed royal privileges for far too long.

When the uproar about Andrew grew, especially by the British taxpayers, that is when prompt action were taken. Whereas, for Harry, the decision had always been swift, whether it was to remove security or the eviction from Frogmore Cottage.

And, Harry's 'crimes' were nothing compared to being accused of sex abuse with underage girls.

The shamed brother of the King continues to overshadow royal engagements and the public has expressed their anger as to why Andrew is still being accommodated at Sandringham, the monarch’s private estate.

Charles had faced heckling and it is concerning to a point has reportedly taken a toll on his health. Prince William was also heckled by a reporter in Saudi Arabia for his lukewarm statement on the Andrew situation.

Given the way things have been going, the situation will only get worse and the Andrew problem will not go away as long he stays somehow attached to the royals. And the public has shown that it can be very unforgiving.

However, if Charles really want the public to go easy on them, they need to make a bigger gesture.

Sources have said that seeing Charles and Harry together on stage would be “be heart-warming and in the spirit of the occasion” and the games are the “perfect opportunity” for them to reconcile.

This can be the one main event that can possibly warm the public towards the royals, who had been far too lenient with an alleged sex offender.