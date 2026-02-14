Megahan accused of 'selling Brooklyn to Oprah' for revenge

Britons might be anticipating another bombshell tell-all from the US as Harry's wife Meghan Markle is being accused of using Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son for revenge.

It the fear turns into realty the world will see Oprah Winfrey to land another huge TV exclusive with Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz.

There are speculations and rumours that the Duchess could be the key behind the another headline-dominating explosive chat.

It's also being claimed that Brooklyn is now willing to sit down for the high-stakes interview with Meghan's pal.

It emerges after the 26-year-old ignited global controversy when he posted a six-page statement on Instagram, alleging long-simmering tensions within his family in the UK.

The cook has reportedly signaled he is open to a televised interview after receiving support from the former Hollywood star, who sent shockwaves across the globe with her Oprah interview in 2020, alleging the senior royals made recist comment about their first child Archie.

Her critics believe she reached out to Victoria and Beckham's son as she still holds grudges with the former Spice Girl over past snub.

Brooklyn has repotedly been painted in an unfair light, much like she and Harry felt they were when their own family tensions became public.