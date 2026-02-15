Kate and William’s frosty relations with Beatrice and Eugenie highlighted

Prince William and Princess Kate are reassessing their relationship with Beatrice and Eugenie.

The frosty ties between the four were already strained, and the newly released documents could make things even more complicated.

The emails and correspondence reveal a longstanding connection between the York family and convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein, raising questions about how much the younger royals knew and what role they may have played in managing delicate situations for their parents.

One message from 2015 reportedly notes that Beatrice had a favorable impression of Epstein, while other documents suggest she advised her mother during the fallout from previous public controversies.

Insiders say William and Kate’s distance from the sisters is longstanding. “William and Kate don’t appear to be close to either of the sisters. They haven’t got that much in common,” a source told the Daily Mail.

Eugenie is said to be closer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, leaving the Princess cautious, while Kate is reportedly rarely seen in the company of her cousins.

A 2016 photograph of the York sisters at a Buckingham Palace garden party showed them trailing behind Kate with expressions that commentators described as “chilly.”

While William continues to include his cousins in annual palace garden parties.

The release of the Epstein Files also revisits past headlines, interactions between the York family and Epstein even after his 2008 conviction.

Emails suggest the group attended his Palm Beach residence, where Epstein hosted gatherings featuring elaborate meals prepared by a Parisian chef.