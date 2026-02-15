 
Meghan Markle shares unexpected message with fans

February 15, 2026

The Duchess of Sussex reached out to her followers this Valentine’s Day with a heartfelt message via her newsletter, As Ever.

In her note, Meghan reflected on the importance of the small, quiet moments that make life feel meaningful whether it’s a slow breakfast, a candlelit pause, or simply appreciating the people around you.

“Today felt like a good moment to pause and say thank you,” she wrote, acknowledging the daily gestures and connections that often go unnoticed. 

She encouraged readers to notice the little things that make life sweeter, adding a gentle reminder: “You are deeply appreciated.”

The email was paired with a playful black-and-white photograph of Meghan holding bright red balloons, a visual touch that captured both whimsy and warmth. 

Fans quickly praised the Duchess for her sincere, uplifting message, noting that it was a refreshing moment of reflection amidst the usual hustle of social media.

