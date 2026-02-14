Andrew's new world jolted by ex-protection officer's unexpected move

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's peace seems to be a thing of the past as he finds no solace even at his new residence, out of the public eye.

In an earthsahking move, a former Scotland Yard officer who guarded the royal family has approached Thames Valley Police with allegations that teh former prince brought women into Buckingham Palace "multiple times a week" without proper security vetting.

Paul Page, who provided protection to the royals from 1998 to 2004, claimed he possesses information that could advance the ongoing police inquiry into the King Charles younger brother.

"I have been in contact with Thames Valley Police in relation to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and have offered to assist them with their investigation into his activities."

"I feel like I have information that could take the police probe forward, and I have a duty to share that," said the former royal protection officer.

Thames Valley Police are said to be examining multiple allegations connected to the recently released Epstein Files.

Page went on to describe a culture of secrecy surrounding Andrew's female visitors that stood in stark contrast to normal palace protocols.

"When the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh had guests after hours, we would be furnished with their details," he explained.

However, with Andrew's visitors, protection officers received minimal information and were instructed not to enquire further.

"We were just told a female will be coming at whatever time. It's always after closing, and a female will be approaching the front gate," Mr Page told The Sun.

Staff would then summon footmen to either escort the women to Andrew's quarters or allow them to walk through unaccompanied.

"One of the ongoing jokes was that Andrew should have a revolving door in his bedroom, because of the number of women that were coming in and out," Page added.

The former officer noted that fear of losing their positions prevented staff from questioning these arrangements.

The latest development in Andrew's ongoing crisis seems to be final blow to the former Duke of York as new revelations tightening noose around him.