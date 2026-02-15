Prince Harry and Meghan caught on surprise pre-valentine’s dinner outing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for an early Valentine’s dinner in Beverly Hills.

The couple chose one of their favorite culinary haunts, the chic Italian hotspot Funke for a cosy night out just before February 14, smiling as they made their way inside, enjoying the pre-holiday date night.

The restaurant holds happy memories for the Duchess. It’s the same venue where she marked her birthday last summer, later raving online that the meal ranked among the best she’s ever had.

This year’s celebration marks a change from last Valentine’s Day, when the couple spent the occasion on different continents.

Harry was in Canada launching the Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler, while Meghan returned home to California to be with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Despite the distance at the time, she shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband online.

The Suits star shared a beautifully curated message through her As Ever account.

Posted on February 14, the Duchess presented a simple card resting on a polished silver tray, inscribed in flowing script with “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Alongside the refined visual, she offered warm wishes for a day filled with thoughtful routines.