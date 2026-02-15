Meghan Markle drops clearest photo yet of Lilibet to mark special occasion

Meghan Markle surprised the public with a delightful photo of Princess Lilibet and Prince Harry to mark the occasion of love, Valentine’s Day.

The adorable snap, which seemed to be taken at the Sussexes’ Montecito mansion, featured Harry carrying his four-year-old daughter in his arms as she held on to bright red balloons.

Meghan penned a sweet note alongside the photo shared on Saturday, “These two + Archie = my forever Valentines,” adding a red heart emoji at the end.

This is arguably the clearest photo of Princess Lilibet that the couple has shared since her first-ever portrait released on her first birthday in 2022. The couple have been very particular about sharing photos of their children, which is why this came as an unprecedented move.

The update came just hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted celebrating the Valentine’s Day at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

The couple was dressed casually and seemed in good spirits even though miles away, the royal family continues to face intense scrutiny and criticism.

Meanwhile, the royals did not let it dampen their plans for Valentine’s Day as Prince William and Princess Kate shared an unseen photo from a Norfolk photo session they held last year.

Ever since Meghan and Harry moved to the US in 2020, they have adopted their own traditions but they still resonate with the royal in some regard.