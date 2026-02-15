King Charles receives new calls for Andrew action as royals make key error

Palace receives renewed demands about Andrew after King Charles statement

The royal family’s worries are far from over even after releasing a clear statement about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the ongoing police investigation about his alleged crimes.

King Charles has been so far heckled on two different occasions, Camilla recently avoided a reporter’s question about the Epstein investigation and Prince William also seemed to have ignored when a reporter heckled him earlier this week in Saudi Arabia.

Critics believe that it is an error in judgement for the royals who continue to shield the disgraced former Duke of York.

In the midst of these crisis, the royal family is urged to be “more open and honest” about the allegations about the ex-prince Andrew that have emerged in the Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice.

According to the Graham Smith, CEO of Republic, stressed that the royals should acknowledge the “serious problems” that involve Andrew and the police should “feel free to investigate and go where the evidence leads, without repercussions from them”.

He told GB News that being open about the dire situation is the “bare minimum you would expect for anybody, let alone the head of state”.

Graham emphasised that there should be “no expectation of favourable treatment from the police” and the royals should be “subjected to the same laws as everyone else”.

The royals should provide an update on the matter as the investigation progresses so the public can trust them.

The police should have “free access to whatever documents they want, and they will publicly share, like what the US authorities are doing and put whatever they can into the public domain willingly”.

The renewed demands come after Buckingham Palace released a statement from the King on February 9, stating that the monarch “made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct”.

It noted that if the Palace is “approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect”.