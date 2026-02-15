Prince William, Princess Kate begin new journey after shocking announcement

Prince William, Kate Middleton stronger than ever after shocking announcement

Prince William and Princess Kate's love and support for each other have deepened over time, despite the challenges life thrown at them.

The future King and Queen are fully ready to take on the legacy of the royal family as they are 'stronger than ever' after bearing the most difficult phase.

In 2024, the Princess of Wales made a shocking announcement about her cancer diagnosis, leaving her fans and family devastated.

But Catherine has overcome the painful chapter of life with the help of her medical team and, of course, her family members.

Notably, the role played by her husband, Prince William, is commendable. From performing royal duties to taking care of children, and giving strength to his wife, the future monarch did it all.

Now, a royal author, Russell Myers, in his book William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, shared William's first reaction upon hearing Kate Middleton's cancer news.

"William, according to friends, later told how he was in 'a state of disbelief'. First, his father had been diagnosed with cancer, and a month later, his wife was now facing a similar challenge," he shared.

As per the Mirror, Russell shared that the Prince and Princess of Wales' pal revealed that the power royal couple's bond has "entered its strongest phase, through 'mutual love and support.'"

"'They are both incredibly proud of each other. Making sure the children weren’t affected, it was a lot. They were both very conscious of protecting them as much as possible,'" the royal commentator stated.