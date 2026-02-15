Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry to send King Charles a heartfelt message

Meghan Markle made a heartfelt revelation in her new message during an occasion where the world was celebrating love.

On February 14, the Duchess of Sussex dropped an adorable photo featuring her husband, Prince Harry and their little daughter, Princess Lilibet, on her official Instagram page.

The Duke of Sussex was wholeheartedly watching his princess, who was holding red coloured balloons, as shown in a photo probably captured by Meghan.

However, the Sussexes' firstborn, Prince Archie, was nowhere to be seen in the photo. But the Duchess included her son in the caption.

She wrote, "These two + Archie = my forever Valentines."

Fans believe that in today's digital media, where loved ones extend greetings to one another, Meghan seemingly sent an indirect message to King Charles, the grandfather of Archie and Lilibet, all the way back in the UK.

Sharing a new photo of the King's darling boy, Harry, with her sweet daughter, could be a sign that Meghan is giving an update to the monarch about his growing grandkids.

It appears that the Duchess of Sussex has joined Prince Harry in building bridges with the estranged members of Archie and Lilibet's paternal side, as they want their little ones to know about their roots.