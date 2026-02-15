Thomas Markle issues update two months after Meghan sends emotional letter

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, emerged first time in two months after his ‘life and death’ surgery which left him with an amputated leg.

In a rare update, the former Hollywood lighting director had attended the Valentine’s Day party at the rehabilitation centre in the Philippines where he is recovering. He enjoyed launch with the hospital staff on Friday.

The 81-year-old shared a health update after expressing his hopes to reconcile with Meghan and meet his grandchildren.

“I’m being very well taken care of, and I am grateful for all the wonderful care I am getting,” he told The Mail on Sunday. “I am adjusting slowly and doing a lot of physiotherapy.”

He stated that he is “feeling very happy” and “making good progress”, but noted that he has “a long way to go” to get used of his circumstances.

Meghan’s father has faced a number of ailments including two heart attacks and a stroke in 2022.

Thomas moved to the Philippines last year and had been estranged from his daughter since the eve of her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. However, Meghan had “reached out” to her father when she learned of the recent accident which led to his life-threatening situation.

The Duchess of Sussex had even sent a handwritten letter to her father, their first correspondence in years since her wedding in 2018. While the contents of the letter have remained undisclosed, it left Thomas “physically trembling at the sight of [it]”.

He was “reading and re-reading it several times” once he opened it. There is no new news about whether he will eventually meet his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet soon.