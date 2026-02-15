Andrew, Fergie crisis tears apart sisters Beatrice, Eugenie: ‘complicated’

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie had so far maintained a strong front together as their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson suffered brutal blows from the royal family and the public.

The sisters, who reportedly were not aware of the extent of the involvement their parents had with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, are known to have a close bond and were spotted comforting each other when the crisis broke.

They even took a wise decision weeks later as they showed their loyalty to King Charles as they joined the royals at Sandringham last Christmas.

However, as the new revelations in the Epstein files emerge, experts are starting to believe that Beatrice and Eugenie may not be completely innocent in this whole debacle.

According to royal biographer Andrew Lownie, there is a “campaign” to paint both sisters as “innocent”. Meanwhile, journalist Barbara Davies points out that even if the Beatrice and Eugenie followed their parents “blindly”, they were not children, they were adults.

She cited how Fergie took both her daughters to meet convicted Jeffrey Epstein in 2009 just days after he was released from jail, according to emails released in the Epstein files made public by the US Department of Justice.

King Charles and Prince William have effectively thrust Andrew into exile at Sandringham, whereas Fergie is in hiding. As for Eugenie and Beatrice, their next step is crucial and it seems that the two sisters are at odds when it comes to their approaches.

An insider cited by DailyMail revealed that the relations between all four of them has been “complicated”. Another source recounted that Beatrice is “walking a tightrope” between loyalty to her parents and preserving her own royal status.

Meanwhile, Eugenie, who is patron of an Anti-slavery charity, had taken a “harder line” against her father in particular. This comes has it was revealed that Beatrice, at age 22, had been advising her mother as to how to evade the bad PR from Epstein.

“It seems that the girls are taking two very different approaches to their father. Beatrice is much more a daddy’s girl and aware of dynasty and her blue blood far more than Eugenie.”

The source insisted that they are in a “difficult spot” as everyone is watching their move, making it “worse”.