Zara Tindall races ahead in style stakes at the Saudi Cup

It was a whirlwind weekend of royal engagements, but Zara Tindall galloped straight to the front of the fashion field.

Attending the Saudi Cup on 14 February in her role as patron of Retraining of Racehorses, Anne's daughter that when it comes to trackside glamour, she knows exactly how to set the pace.

After Prince William’s visit to the Kingdom, Zara brought her own headline moment through styling.

She chose a recycled Zimmermann ‘Floral Eyelet’ midi dress, its intricate laser-cut detailing and softly structured puff sleeves.

The accessories told their own confident story. A pomegranate-toned creation by Camilla Rose Millinery delivered a bold splash of colour against the delicate floral fabric.

She was chatting with fellow guests, championing her charity’s mission to retrain former racehorses, and doing it all with the confidence of someone entirely at home in the sporting world.

Meanwhile, Zara’s mother was having a standout sporting moment of her own.

Newly released images show Princess Anne at the rugby on Saturday, proudly presenting the trophy to Scotland following their Calcutta Cup triumph.

The photographs, shared on the Royal Family’s official Instagram account, capture the Princess Royal congratulating the victorious Scottish side after their hard-fought win.