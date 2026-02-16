 
Geo News

Zara Tindall races ahead in style stakes at the Saudi Cup

Zara Tindall shines while supporting former racehorses

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 16, 2026

Zara Tindall races ahead in style stakes at the Saudi Cup
Zara Tindall races ahead in style stakes at the Saudi Cup

It was a whirlwind weekend of royal engagements, but Zara Tindall galloped straight to the front of the fashion field. 

Attending the Saudi Cup on 14 February in her role as patron of Retraining of Racehorses, Anne's daughter that when it comes to trackside glamour, she knows exactly how to set the pace.

After Prince William’s visit to the Kingdom, Zara brought her own headline moment through styling. 

She chose a recycled Zimmermann ‘Floral Eyelet’ midi dress, its intricate laser-cut detailing and softly structured puff sleeves. 

The accessories told their own confident story. A pomegranate-toned creation by Camilla Rose Millinery delivered a bold splash of colour against the delicate floral fabric.

She was chatting with fellow guests, championing her charity’s mission to retrain former racehorses, and doing it all with the confidence of someone entirely at home in the sporting world.

Meanwhile, Zara’s mother was having a standout sporting moment of her own. 

Newly released images show Princess Anne at the rugby on Saturday, proudly presenting the trophy to Scotland following their Calcutta Cup triumph.

The photographs, shared on the Royal Family’s official Instagram account, capture the Princess Royal congratulating the victorious Scottish side after their hard-fought win.

Prince William helps forge an important milestone as 2029 partnership announced
Prince William helps forge an important milestone as 2029 partnership announced
Kate Middleton bombshell prediction comes true
Kate Middleton bombshell prediction comes true
Andrew spotted at Beijing dinner with mystery woman
Andrew spotted at Beijing dinner with mystery woman
King Charles generous favour for Sarah Ferguson takes disastrous turn
King Charles generous favour for Sarah Ferguson takes disastrous turn
Prince William working ‘behind the scenes' to help Andrew police probe: Details
Prince William working ‘behind the scenes' to help Andrew police probe: Details
Princess Eugenie's big sacrifice for monarch laid bare
Princess Eugenie's big sacrifice for monarch laid bare
Princess Kate's brother's ex named in newly released Epstein emails
Princess Kate's brother's ex named in newly released Epstein emails
Prince William makes feelings clear on Andrew in his close circle
Prince William makes feelings clear on Andrew in his close circle