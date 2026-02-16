 
Palace issues update as Princess Anne experiences upsetting encounter

Prince Anne experiences uncomfortable situation as she hands over the trophy to Scotland skipper Sione Tuipulotu

February 16, 2026

Princess Anne experienced an uncomfortable situation as she handed over the trophy to scotland skipper Sione Tuipulotu after his team’s triumph over England.

The royal, 75, witnessed an unexpected moment as England's 12-game winning streak came shuddering to a halt as they crashed to their heaviest Calcutta Cup defeat in eight years at the hands of fired-up Scotland.

The presentation created an upsetting exchange as the winning captain attempted to hug the royal, but she stepped backwards, rested her hand on his shoulder and spoke briefly to him before presenting the cup.

The fans were swift to notice the awkward interaction and shared the footage on social media.

Buckingham Palace shared update about the event on the royal family's official Instagram account, writing: "On Saturday, The Princess Royal attended the match and presented the Cup to @ScotlandTeam.

"Congratulations to Scotland on their Calcutta Cup win!"

The 31-20 victory in Saturday’s Six Nations showdown at Murrayfield propelled Scotland to the top of the standings before France’s dominant performance against Wales on Sunday.

The triumph saw Scotland secure the Calcutta Cup for the seventh occasion in nine meetings and regain the silverware after narrowly succumbing to England the year before.

Tuipulotu told BBC Sport: “I’m extremely proud. To go through what we went through last week really hurt and we understood because we deserved it. Ultimately Italy were better than us. We really felt like our backs were against the wall and we showed up today.

“I felt guilty. Head coaching is a hard job because when it is going well you get all the positives but when it is not going well you get all of the criticism.

“We got behind our coach this week. I’m proud of the boys for getting behind our coach and delivering a performance.”

