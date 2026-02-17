Prince Harry’s uncle granted court protection in stalking case

Princess Harry’s uncle has found himself at the centre of a troubling court case after a woman accused of stalking Charles Spencer appeared before a judge today.

The 44-year-old defendant, Marinela Atomei, was granted bail at Warwick Crown Court following allegations of persistent contact said to have caused serious distress.

Atomei, who lives in Atherstone, had spent the weekend in custody before facing Judge Anthony Potter.

Strict conditions were imposed on her release. She must remain at least 100 metres away from the 61-year-old earl and is banned from entering Northamptonshire home to the Spencer family estate, Althorp House.

She is also forbidden from contacting Lord Spencer or his partner, Professor Cat Jarman.

Prosecutors told the court that the woman allegedly made repeated visits to the Althorp estate from July last year and sent recorded-delivery letters expressing affection, alongside numerous social media posts.

Judge Potter described the correspondence as showing an “infatuation” and warned that any breach of bail would result in immediate custody.

Atomei, who has no prior convictions according to her defence solicitor, apologised as the conditions were outlined. The case will return to court on March 13.