 
Geo News

Kate and William's trustee expresses horror over Epstein ties

Countess Nicole Junkermann quits Royal Marsden but vows to keep supporting charity

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 16, 2026

Kate and William’s trustee expresses horror over Epstein ties
Kate and William’s trustee expresses horror over Epstein ties

Countess Nicole Junkermann has stepped aside from her role as trustee of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity after her name surfaced in newly released documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

The charity which supports the specialist hospital where Catherine, Princess of Wales underwent cancer treatment in 2024 confirmed that it has accepted her resignation. 

In a statement, a spokesperson said Junkermann had offered to step down in light of ongoing media attention so the organisation could continue its work without distraction.

Prince William has served as president of The Royal Marsden Hospital since 2007, a role once held by his mother, Princess Diana. 

In January 2025, William and Kate became joint patrons of the charity, shortly after the Princess announced she was in remission.

Investigative reporting by The Telegraph revealed that Junkermann exchanged emails with Epstein over many years, including after his 2008 conviction. 

One email carried the subject line, “Will you have a baby with me?”, while another included the phrase “you are in my heart.”

She has said she “deeply regrets” the correspondence and described herself as “absolutely horrified” upon learning the full extent of Epstein’s crimes, stating that she had been misled.

Her spokesperson told that she remains committed to supporting the charity’s mission, even though she is no longer part of its leadership.

Prince William helps forge an important milestone as 2029 partnership announced
Prince William helps forge an important milestone as 2029 partnership announced
Kate Middleton bombshell prediction comes true
Kate Middleton bombshell prediction comes true
Andrew spotted at Beijing dinner with mystery woman
Andrew spotted at Beijing dinner with mystery woman
King Charles generous favour for Sarah Ferguson takes disastrous turn
King Charles generous favour for Sarah Ferguson takes disastrous turn
Prince William working ‘behind the scenes' to help Andrew police probe: Details
Prince William working ‘behind the scenes' to help Andrew police probe: Details
Princess Eugenie's big sacrifice for monarch laid bare
Princess Eugenie's big sacrifice for monarch laid bare
Princess Kate's brother's ex named in newly released Epstein emails
Princess Kate's brother's ex named in newly released Epstein emails
Prince William makes feelings clear on Andrew in his close circle
Prince William makes feelings clear on Andrew in his close circle