Kate and William’s trustee expresses horror over Epstein ties

Countess Nicole Junkermann has stepped aside from her role as trustee of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity after her name surfaced in newly released documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

The charity which supports the specialist hospital where Catherine, Princess of Wales underwent cancer treatment in 2024 confirmed that it has accepted her resignation.

In a statement, a spokesperson said Junkermann had offered to step down in light of ongoing media attention so the organisation could continue its work without distraction.

Prince William has served as president of The Royal Marsden Hospital since 2007, a role once held by his mother, Princess Diana.

In January 2025, William and Kate became joint patrons of the charity, shortly after the Princess announced she was in remission.

Investigative reporting by The Telegraph revealed that Junkermann exchanged emails with Epstein over many years, including after his 2008 conviction.

One email carried the subject line, “Will you have a baby with me?”, while another included the phrase “you are in my heart.”

She has said she “deeply regrets” the correspondence and described herself as “absolutely horrified” upon learning the full extent of Epstein’s crimes, stating that she had been misled.

Her spokesperson told that she remains committed to supporting the charity’s mission, even though she is no longer part of its leadership.