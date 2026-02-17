Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took center court at Sunday night’s 75th NBA All Star Game in Los Angeles.

The couple met A-list celebrities but kept a noticeable distance from another high-profile duo Barack and Michelle Obama.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, sharing laughs and photos with Queen Latifah and her partner, Eboni Nichols.

Meanwhile, the former President and First Lady were nearby with their daughter Sasha, enjoying premium seats and soaking in the action from a slightly different corner of the arena.

Despite both couples being present, there were no sightings of them chatting, greeting, or even sitting close enough for a friendly elbow bump.

Prince Harry and Meghan avoid close contact with two big names

Though this is the first time the Sussexes and the Obamas have attended the same NBA event, the histories of contact between them are well-documented.

Harry met him in the White House in 2015, and later shared the spotlight with Michelle at the Invictus Games in 2016.

Meghan also crossed paths with Mrs. Obama during her “Becoming” book tour stop in London in 2018.

Harry even interviewed the former President for BBC Radio 4 in 2017, with the clip showing the two joking comfortably.

The couple mingled with Kelly Rowland, Teyana Taylor, Victoria Monét, and Anthony Anderson, with whom Harry shared a few laughs during the game.