Meghan Markle’s first royal project releases upsetting statement

Meghan Markle’s ties to the UK are getting slimmer by the day as the Duchess of Sussex received a sad news from across the bond.

The As Ever founder, who married Prince Harry in 2018, kicked off her role as a working royal with a special project by championing a charity.

Supported by The Royal Foundation, Meghan helped the Hubb Kitchen to publish their own book: Together Our Community Cookbook with a renowned publication. She even wrote a foreword for it. Royal correspondent Richard Eden shared that the book sold 39,000 copies in the UK and landed as a top selling book soon after its release.

However, in a sad update, it was revealed that the Hubb Kitchen stoves have gone cold after in a statement.

When asked if the Duchess of Sussex had reached out after June 2022, a spokesperson said, “I can’t talk about the Duchess of Sussex, but the Hubb community kitchen has stopped.”

Meghan had been fully involved with the charity. She even hosted a special lunch for the book’s launch at Kensington Palace. Her mother Doria Ragland had flown over from the US to attend the event.

At the time, the Duchess said that she “immediately felt connected to this community kitchen” as it was a “a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together”.

In 2020, Meghan honoured the women of the community with a video call from Los Angeles to mark the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower disaster, which left 72 dead.

She praised members of the Hubb Community Kitchen, formed to provide a community support network by survivors of the 2017 tower block fire.

“I’m so proud of you, so is Harry, and we are sending so much love to you from across the pond and thinking of you today, as I’m sure it’s a difficult day, but also one where you can look at how much you’ve accomplished in the past three years, and how you continue to give back and be an example for all of those around you.”