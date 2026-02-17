Beatrice, Eugenie royal dream finally shattered: 'Impossible to move forward'

Prince William may not follow the precedent set by his father, King Charles, after the royal family's foundation was hit with a scandal.

After surviving a health scare, the royals dealt with a shocking blow as one after another shameful information regarding Andrew Mountbatten and Sarah Ferguson's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was made public.

The monarch took away every royal perk, including titles, honours and royal property from his brother, but the negative shadow he cast on the royals remains unchanged.

In one of the emails of Fergie sent to Jeffrey, it was also revealed that her daughters, Beatrice,20 and Eugenie, 19 [at that time], visited Epstein in Florida after his release from jail.

Now, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Daily Mail that the York sisters visited "Epstein in Florida just after his release from prison with their rapacious mother, " which is alarming."

The Princesses "must have known who they were visiting and how inappropriate this was. He was under house arrest," he added.

Richard said that if Andrew gets arrested and "very possibly put on trial" in sending official documents to the Epstein case, then the future King could shatter Beatrice and Eugenie's royal dream, as he will protect the monarchy.

The royal expert shared, "William, it is reported, may well take a hard line when he becomes king. It depends on how affected the royal family is by what happens subsequently."

If Andrew's probe begins, the royal family may not want to be associated with any member of the York household moving forward.