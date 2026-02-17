Tom Cruise eyes home next to Princess Kate after shocking incident

In a surprising development, the Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise is reportedly palnning to home next to Prince William and Princess Kate after shocking incident.

The American actor, known for his versatile roles in films like Top Gun, Mission: Impossible, is said to seeking refuge under the royal protection, moving out of his ultra luxurious London penthouse as it has become a "risk to his life".

The actor has reportedly left his expensive penthouse at One Hyde Park after a violent robbery at the Rolex store below his home.

The 63-year-old mulls shifting to a new place after a shocking experience that could harm him.

The incident allegedly prompted the satr to reevaluate his priorities and seek solace in the company of royalty, according to a new report.

Kate and William's friendship with Tom went beyond the spotlight in last few years. In 2022, the actor joined the royal couple at the premiere of his hit movie 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

The star and the royals have strenghted friendly and professional relationship with the royals, centered on a shared love of aviation and film, with Cruise joining the royals at charity events and publicly praising them for their dedication to the UK.

The recent robbery incident was likely the last straw for Cruise, who was keenly aware of the building's defects. According to experts, it could be a wise move for Cruise, both personally and financially.

Last mont, He was seen leaving his penthouse, a property he bought in 2021 with stunning views of London's Hyde Park.

One area that is appealing to the star is the area surrounding Kensington Palace, William and Kate's former main abode, and where they still have an apartment, which is crammed with prominent people.

Kensington Palace Gardens houses numerous embassies, including those of Russia and India, plus billionaires such as Tamara Ecclestone and Roman Abramovich. It’s guarded by armed police 24-7 and is one of the most expensive residential streets in the world.