Sarah Ferguson identifies royal ‘enemy’ in Palace as new secrets emerge

Sarah Ferguson, who may be ousted firmly from the royal family, did pick up on some major clues about the workings in the Palace, something that key royal members of the family, including King Charles would agree with.

Recently, there was a lot of talk about ‘men in grey suits’ when Harry brought up the nickname once used by his late mother Princess Diana. There are also reports of how Charles also had a clash with the entity back in the ’70s.

Now, a former staffer reveals what the royals truly felt about these fellows, who seemingly run operations in the Palace. Paul Burrell, Diana’s ex-butler, revealed in his book that that the late Princess and Fergie would often talk about it.

“They would discuss the dour men in grey suits within the Royal Household, nicknamed ‘the enemy within’,” he revealed.

The former Duchess of York, who hasn’t made an appearance in the last two months since the christening of her granddaughter, is going through a major crisis following the discoveries made in the Epstein files.

In the latest tranche of documents released by the US Department of Justice, it was revealed that Fergie and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ties went deeper with the paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein than previously let on.

Despite her broken ties with the royals, her brutal verdict somehow resonates with what Harry and Charles have experienced in the past

Last October, Harry had accused the “men in grey suits” to sabotage the relationship with his father.

The ‘men in grey suits’ refer to the “faceless courtiers steer the royal machine away from trouble” and tells royals what they can and cannot do, according to royal author and journalist, Christopher Wilson.

Charles’s biographer Jonathan Dimbleby had previously revealed in his book that the Queen’s private secretary Sir Martin Charteris was blocking the the-prince into forming the Prince’s Trust, which is now renamed as the King’s Trust.

The then-heir to the throne had stuck to his guns over the matter and it turned out of be one of Charles’s biggest accomplishments.