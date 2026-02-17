Meghan Markle takes wise step to protect Prince Harry from embarrassment

Meghan Markle made a wise move to protect her 'anxious' husband, Prince Harry, as the crisis in the royal family also reached Montecito.

Last week, the Duchess of Sussex made a solo surprise appearance at a glitzy red carpet of Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in Los Angeles.

Dressed in a stunning strapless gown, Meghan stole the spotlight with her beaming appearance.

It has also been noticed that the Sussexes have been keeping a low profile since the Andrew Epstein scandal made headlines.

PR expert Dermot McNamara told the Mirror, "Meghan was once seen as a gorgeous, glamorous Hollywood star, and she reminded people of that at the Gala."

"There’s no doubt she’s stronger alone at the moment because the levels of toxicity around the Epstein scandal can’t be overstated," he shared.

Meghan aims to protect Harry's emotions during hard times for the royal family as they were being questioned in public outings about their stance on the Epstein files.

"With all the royal family drama going on, Harry’s probably feeling quite anxious and worried about being besieged by people asking him to speak about what’s happening, and Andrew," Dermot said.

During tough times, Meghan not only takes a lead and faces the media, but she also keeps showing up in order to keep the Sussexes' brand alive and to keep making money.