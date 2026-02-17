 
Meghan Markle comes under fire over Princess Lilibet photo: 'fake'

A. Akmal
February 17, 2026

Meghan Markle seemed to have found herself in similar controversy that Kate Middleton experienced in 2024 when a ‘kill’ notice was issued for the family photo shared on Mother’s Day due to photoshop edits.

On Saturday, the Duchess of Sussex surprised the public as she shared the clearest photo of her and Prince Harry’s four-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, in a delightful Valentine’s Day tribute.

It was a rare sight as the Sussexes are particular about maintaining the privacy of their children by keeping their faces hidden.

While the photo itself was big change, eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot odd details in the post accusing Meghan of photoshoping the image.

Social media users on X slammed the couple for sharing a “fake photo” for the tribute.

One user pointed out, “I have to….bad photoshop as one balloon is floating perfectly without a string!!!!!”

Another echoed, “Good catch! I knew it looked weird! I guess she forgot her ‘attention to detail’ yet again! 


