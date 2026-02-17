Prince Harry, Prince William physical fight: Surprising truth exposed

Prince Harry had dropped a major bombshell on Prince William in 2023 when he wrote about a physical altercation between the brothers.

The claims left the public in shock to learn about the row between King Charles’s two sons, who were known to have a close bond growing up and were known to be each other’s biggest supporters.

In Spare, Harry wrote that his brother arrived “piping hot” at his London home and called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”. The argument quickly escalated and William “knocked [him] to the floor”.

It is considered to be a major turning point in the brothers’ relationship, but insiders close to William are now dismissing the incident as a “cheap shot” and something that was exaggerated by Harry.

“It was a cheap shot [from Harry] to present such an argument,” an insider stated in the new biography on William and Catherine written by Royal Editor Russell Myers.

“Tensions were running very high, and yes, there certainly were cross words exchanged that on reflection were regrettable, but the prince [William] is adamant there was no physical violence.”

Harry had suggested that William’s anger was “parroting” the press narrative that Meghan had been rude to the palace staff. However, the new book suggested that the future king had approached his brother about the situation which led to the tense situation.

“It wasn’t peddling a tabloid narrative to stick up for staff that were deeply unhappy to the point of walking away or having their mental health being affected,” Myer’s sources point out.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton, who had previously been the “voice of reason” between the brothers eventually gave up realising that she “could do no more to bring the brothers together”.