Prince Harry’s secret move to reconcile with Prince William laid bare

King Charles may have opened the doors for his younger son, but the Prince of Wales is still sceptical about his brother.

The deterioration of Prince William and Prince Harry’s close bond has been one of the saddest things that the royal family has experienced, and the impact of that is reflected in the firm today. The two have not communicated since 2022, when they met for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

However, all was not lost as the Duke of Sussex had been making efforts to reach out to his brother, even if through a mutual friend or aide, to smooth out things between them. Author Omid Scobie, who wrote, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, suggested that Harry had been making moves to reconcile.

He said that during the period of 2022 to 2023, when he wrote his book, he had conversations with people close to Prince Harry. They said that the Duke “had reached out to an intermediary, kind of mutual friend between himself and his brother, hoping that would allow them to have some kind of conversation together, maybe with someone present, or through whatever channel”.

Unfortunately, “it didn’t happen” and it was an indicated that the “stone wall is still up”. The author noted that unless William and Harry both changed their attitudes towards the matter, there will never be any resolution.

He further pointed out that there has been “zero communication for quite some time”.