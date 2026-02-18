Beatrice, Eugenie step back from causing 'frenzy' after William's stern move

Beatrice, Eugenie step back from causing 'frenzy' after William's bold move

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been taking careful measures since their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, brought shame to the royal family.

The sisters also maintained complete silence about their feelings related to their parents' inappropriate ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

It was previously claimed that Beatrice and Eugenie might speak out in a tell-all interview to clear their reputations.

For the unversed, it has also been revealed that Beatrice and Eugenie, when they were 19 and 20, visited Epstein with Fergie in his Florida mansion after the paedophile was released from jail.

But, a royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams shared that it is highly unlikely for the two to appear on television screens, as it will cause more frenzy.

According to the Daily Express, he said, "They won’t [do an interview] as more information is coming out, most recently details of their visit to Florida with Sarah Ferguson when Epstein had just come out of prison and was under house arrest."

The royal commentator further shared that the sisters have "some dealings" in the Middle East, amid the threat of more to come out in the Epstein files.

"A double interview would only feed what is becoming a frenzy with so much more to come out," Richard said.

This update came after Prince William's fresh feelings for his cousins were laid bare as questions about their royal future arose.

Richard earlier said that the Prince of Wales will protect the monarchy at any cost, and if Andrew's probe begins, the royals will prefer not to associate with any member of the York family.