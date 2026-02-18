Sarah Ferguson makes final plea to Prince William after losing everything

Sarah Ferguson finds herself cornered from all ends as she scrambles to find a source of earning with all the doors of the royal doors firmly shut on her and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Fergie, who previously relied on her ex-husband for a roof over her head, has been lying low since the past two months, but is reportedly seeking a solution for her problems.

The former Duchess of York shut down six of her businesses in three days. The Sun reported that she launched winding-up orders for companies in her name.

Fergie once held the favour of King Charles, but as the monarch ousted her, she is now looking at the future king for help.

Royal insiders have revealed that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s mum is hoping to arrange a call or a face-to-face meeting with Prince William so she can “plead her case”. She believes she could try to convince William on the basis of her relationship with Diana and her bond she formed with him when Diana passed.

But, any chances to redeem herself are long gone after all the revelations that came forth in the Epstein files.

“She’s delusional if she thinks there’s any chance of being welcomed back into the royal fold,” the source insisted. “William has made it clear to everyone, including Camilla, that Sarah is persona non grata; he doesn’t want to ever see her face again.”

William is convinced that there is no misunderstanding between the royals and Fergie as she has “poisoned the reputation of the monarchy and he’s determined to draw a very hard line”.