Brooklyn Beckham lets slip hidden truth about Prince Harry, Meghan

Brooklyn Beckham lets slip hidden ties with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Brooklyn Beckham 'mistakenly' unveiled his secret ties with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as problems with David and Victoria Beckham intensified.

On 14 February, the Duchess of Sussex shared an adorable photo on her official Instagram page, featuring her husband and their little Princess Lilibet.

The picture became talk of the town as soon as it was shared on social media because Lili's face was almost visible.

Now, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Brooklyn, the aspiring chef, reposted Meghan's fresh IG post.

David and Victoria's firstborn let slip hidden ties with the Sussexes with his latest move.

However, Hello! Magazine believes that it was likely a mistaken repost, as many users have found the new option challenging to navigate.

It is important to mention that Harry and Meghan have a good relationship with Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz.

The couple had a group dinner in the Sussexes' Montecito mansion at the beginning of 2025, the source revealed.

There are also claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been extending support to Brooklyn, who recently dropped a bombshell about serious problems with his family.

It has been said that Brooklyn accidentally showing love on Harry and Lilibet's picture showcased Harry and Meghan's 'behind the scenes' support for the 26-year-old.