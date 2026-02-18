Inside Chris Hemsworth's viral podcast moment – fans loved it

It turns out even Thor can blush.

While appearing on This Past Weekend with Theo Von, Chris Hemsworth was happily mid-conversation when host Theo Von abruptly pivoted to complimenting his looks. No warning. No setup. Just pure admiration.

Hemsworth burst out laughing, clearly caught off guard, a little embarrassed but playing along like a good sport. The clip quickly made the rounds online, with fans loving the rare sight of the Marvel powerhouse looking genuinely flustered.

But beyond the viral moment, Hemsworth also dropped a few intriguing hints about Thor’s future in the Marvel Studios universe.

He confirmed he has “a couple more” appearances lined up as the God of thunder following the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, directed by the Russo Brothers. And yes, he’s already been in talks with Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

"I was talking to Kevin Feige about it, and he said it's cool because the audience now expects dramatic turns with the character," Hemsworth said.

"And whatever we do next-we've got some ideas to do something pretty unique again and hopefully be different."